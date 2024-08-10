Legendary Singer Kumar Sanu To Grace The Show Jhanak, As Jhanak and Arshi Gear Up For A Dance Face Off!

The Star Plus show Jhanak features Hiba Nawab in the lead role as Jhanak, alongside Krushal Ahuja, who plays Anirudh, and Chandni Sharma in the role of Arshi. The story revolves around Jhanak, a talented girl who overcomes hardships and obstacles to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer. The show, including the cast of Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma, has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

The current storyline of the show “Jhanak” revolves around Jhanak, Anirudh, and Arshi. Jhanak is gearing up to participate in a dance competition and captivate the audience with her exceptional performances. Viewers can look forward to a dance face-off between Jhanak and Arshi. As they prepare for the face-off, there’s an exciting surprise in store. The audience can expect a special musical and visual treat on August 12 when the renowned singer Kumar Sanu will grace the show and participate in Jhanak and Arshi’s dance face-off. Kumar Sanu’s presence has heightened the anticipation levels among the viewers. Like everyone else, we are also eagerly awaiting Kumar Sanu’s performance and his iconic songs. Get ready to experience a magical musical extravaganza as Kumar Sanu is all set to mesmerize the audience with his melodious voice!

Tune in to Jhanak on 12th August at 10.30pm on Star Plus.