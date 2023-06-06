Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show

Ace singer Kumar Sanu will make a fantabulous entry in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, on Star Plus. There has been a buzz of a famous Bollywood personality being seen on the show. And the news coming to us is that it will be Kumar Sanu who will grace the show with his majestic singing and appeal.

Anupamaa as a show has grown in stature and has maintained its numero uno position in the ratings chart. The recent news in media stated about a big entry for a special episode.

The report had stated, “A big Bollywood celebrity will soon be seen in Anupama. This big addition will definitely create a ton of anticipation amongst the audience and will take the TRP of the show a notch higher. One of the legends of the entertainment industry, and a Padmashree award winner is all set to grace the episodes of TV’s biggest show”.

Kumar Sanu has been a top-notch playback singer in Bollywood, mainly known for his romantic songs.

Kumar Sanu was earlier seen in Star Plus’ musical show Kulfki Kumar Bajewala wherein a big track and a twist was woven around his entry.

We believe that Anupamaa too will see a dramatic twist in his presence.

As per the track that is going on in the show, Samar and Dimple’s wedding is happening. There is big drama of Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation too being shown.

Are you all excited to see Kumar Sanu in Anupamaa?

