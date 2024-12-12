Sneha Reddy offers prayers at Tirumala Temple, Allu Arjun celebrates with mother over Pushpa 2’s 1000 cr triumph

Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has achieved a remarkable feat at the global box office. In just six days since its release on December 5, the film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, making it the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues the story of the titular character Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, and has garnered massive attention for its intense storyline, gripping performances, and high-octane action sequences. The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across the nation and internationally.

The film’s production banner, Mythri Movie Makers, confirmed the success with an official post on social media, revealing that Pushpa 2 has grossed a total of Rs 1002 crore at the global box office. This impressive achievement cements the film’s status as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

As the film continues its strong run, the success has been met with celebrations from the cast and crew. Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, took to social media to express her gratitude for the film’s triumph. She shared a heartfelt message of thanks and also made a pilgrimage to Tirumala Tirupati to offer her prayers, showing her appreciation for the film’s massive success.

Allu Arjun himself also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Sharing a beautiful moment with his mother, the actor posted a picture with the caption, “What a beautiful morning, big day…beautiful start,” expressing his joy and gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film.

With Pushpa 2 shattering box office records and drawing praise for its storytelling, the film’s success highlights not only Allu Arjun’s star power but also the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage. As the film continues to dominate, its legacy as a cultural phenomenon is becoming increasingly apparent.