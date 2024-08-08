“Some Of The Editing I Did Voluntarily,” Nikkhil Advani Clarifies On The Censoring Of Vedaa

Advani reveals that some of the pruning was voluntary. “It’s so silly when things are taken out of context. I was always going to edit out a couple of scenes for making the film tighter and sharper. So when we resubmitted that’s also been taken into account. Standard practice in the industry. When the Committee said they wanted to certify the film as UA and for that we need to mute out some abusive language as mandated for that certification, it was a no brainer for me.”

Advani has not faced any censorial hurdles even for the controversial Batla House in which John Abraham played a cop accused of killing an alleged terrorist in an encounter. “The CBFC was super-supportive during Batla House.They supported me in court also.”

Even in his controversial D Day Advani faced no censorial hurdle. “I expected some objection to what could be considered inflammatory dialogues about Pakistan. But the Censor Board didn’t touch a single word pertaining to Pakistan.”

About the changes ordered by the CBFC in Vedaa, Nikkhil says, “ Some language had to be muted and some brutal action had to be reduced.That’s it.The rest I did for edit purposes.” Says Vedaa director Nikkhil Advani, “My film with John Abraham and Sharvari which will release on 15th August is about an ordinary girl and a fallen soldier fighting for justice. I think it’s allowed me to take what I started with D Day and run to the next three levels with it. It will blow you away . You know me. I don’t speak much. It’s fantastic!