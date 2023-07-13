Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham

It’s all Kaavaalaa! Right now… With Tamannaah winning us over with her fierce, super sensuous Shakira moves to it. And now the Lust Stories 2 actress has left her fans all gaga as she joins Nikkhil Advani’s next.

Tamannaah joins the stellar cast of Nikkhil Advani’s much-anticipated directorial venture, Vedaa, alongside leading actor John Abraham. The film, which also features Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, has generated immense buzz among fans. Tamannaah took to her Instagram profile to share the exciting news, posting two pictures that have set the internet abuzz.

In the first picture, we see the radiant trio of John Abraham, Tamannaah, and director Nikkhil Advani flashing their captivating smiles for the camera. The second picture features Tamannaah alongside Nikkhil Advani, exuding a sense of camaraderie and anticipation for the film. In her caption, the actress expressed her thrill and gratitude to be a part of the Vedaa family, embracing a special role in this project. She eagerly awaits the opportunity to collaborate with such an incredible cast and crew.

Here take a look-

Tamannaah’s Instagram post has ignited a wave of anticipation and excitement among fans, who eagerly await further updates and sneak peeks from the set of Vedaa. With a talented team and an intriguing storyline, Vedaa promises to be a cinematic treat that will leave a lasting impact. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture.