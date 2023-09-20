South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here

South actor Trisha Krishnan who was last seen in the Mani Ratnam epic film Ponniyin Selvam and Ponniyin Selvam 2, has been in the news of late over her marriage rumours. The actress who enthralled all in the role of Kunduvai in the Tamil epic film has recently created a stir on social media over her personal life. As per the latest rumours brewing, she is all set to marry a Malayalam Producer soon. And this has had her fans talking about the possibilities.

A report on news18 talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

As per the reports, we hear that Trisha’s marriage with the Producer is likely to be announced soon. However, there is no official confirmation of it yet.

As we know, Trisha was earlier engaged to entrepreneur and producer Varun Manian. However, the marriage was late called off. As per media reports, Trisha was also in a relationship with Telugu star Rana Daggubati.

However, in a recent interview, Trisha had mentioned that she has not got her dream man yet.

Trisha will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language action thriller film Leo. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, while Jagadish Palanisamy serves as co-producer. The film stars Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in supporting roles. Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in standard and IMAX formats.