‘Stree 2’ Advance Booking Opens: New shows added for pre-release night as well

The anticipation for Stree 2 is at its absolute peak as we continue to wait and wonder what this new instalment has for us – as it arrives after exactly six years. And it comes as no secret that even the fans are incredibly excited as Stree 2 heads for an Independence Day release and has a long weekend ahead.

The prospect for the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led film seems fantastic as the hype for the film is palpable and consistent as well. Making sure to keep that momentum going, the makers of the film have gone on to make sure that people already seal their seats and plans for the coming long weekend as well by making a big announcement.

It is confirmed that the advance booking for Stree 2 is now open. And not that just, keeping the vibe and feel of the horror-comedy in mind, there is another special offering added. Before the film officially releases on 15th August, you also have a chance to watch the film before everyone on 14th August 2024 in special night previews that will begin 9:30 pm onwards.

So, you now have a chance to enjoy and be scared by Stree 2 late in the night as you ringing in your holiday the next day-

The film is also all set to clash with two big Hindi films that include Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein; apart from two South releases in the form of Double iSmart and Thangalaan.