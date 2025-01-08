Subhash Ghai reflects on storytelling in cinema

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared a thought-provoking note on Instagram about the evolving dynamics of storytelling in cinema and audience preferences. Known for delivering some of Bollywood’s iconic films, Ghai offered his perspective on the constant struggle of filmmakers to innovate while catering to the audience’s preferences.

He wrote, “A filmmaker is in constant search of new stories or a new art of storytelling, but in cinema halls, audiences want the same stories they have heard before.” He questioned whether this paradox reflects a deeper connection to the epic tales ingrained in our culture, asking, “Are we still epical people?”

View Instagram Post 1: Subhash Ghai reflects on storytelling in cinema

To emphasize his point, Ghai cited examples of diverse cinematic experiences. He mentioned enjoying both The Lion King, a timeless classic, and Pushpa 2. This comparison underscores how audiences continue to embrace both familiar narratives and fresh storytelling approaches, regardless of cultural boundaries.

The filmmaker’s reflections shed light on the challenges faced by creators in striking a balance between originality and relatability. While innovation is key to pushing the boundaries of storytelling, audiences often gravitate towards stories that resonate with their emotions and experiences, even if they are retold in a new format.

Known for some of the classics we love in Hindi cinema ranging from Saudagar to Karz to Karna and more, Ghai has only directed three films in the last fifteen years which include Black & White, Yuvvraaj and his most recent one being Kanchi: The Unbreakable. It has been rumored that Ghai will be directing his next film soon but there hasn’t been any update on that yet.