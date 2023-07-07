Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October

There has been a whole lot of buzz about the exiled director Subhash Ghai doing a sequel to his 1993 film Khal Nayak.

All untrue,sadly.

So no reprise to Madhuri Dixit’s Choli ke peech kya hai?

“Not that I am aware of. I don’t think a sequel to Khal Nayak is possible after so long, ” laughs the ever-affable Jackie Shroff who played an upright cop named Ram Kumar in Khal Nayak.

Jackie confirms his character in was based on Rama in the Ramayan while Sanjay Dutt played a variation on Ravana.

Says Jackie, “If you look at our cinema fifty percent of it is based on the Ramayan.It is our most beloved story.”

While shooting down any possibility of a Khal Nayak sequel , Jackie lets out that he will be starting a new film Subhash Ghai soon. “It’s a film called Salaakhen. I think he wants to start it in October.Working with Subhash Ghai is like coming home.” al