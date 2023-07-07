ADVERTISEMENT
Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October

While shooting down any possibility of a Khal Nayak sequel , Jackie lets out that he will be starting a new film Subhash Ghai soon. “It’s a film called Salaakhen. I think he wants to start it in October.Working with Subhash Ghai is like coming home.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Jul,2023 12:15:52
There has been a whole lot of buzz about the exiled director Subhash Ghai doing a sequel to his 1993 film Khal Nayak.

All untrue,sadly.

So no reprise to Madhuri Dixit’s Choli ke peech kya hai?

“Not that I am aware of. I don’t think a sequel to Khal Nayak is possible after so long, ” laughs the ever-affable Jackie Shroff who played an upright cop named Ram Kumar in Khal Nayak.

Jackie confirms his character in was based on Rama in the Ramayan while Sanjay Dutt played a variation on Ravana.

Says Jackie, “If you look at our cinema fifty percent of it is based on the Ramayan.It is our most beloved story.”

