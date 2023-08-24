Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights

Bollywood blockbuster “Gadar 2” has taken the box office by storm, shattering records left and right. While fans eagerly await news of a possible third instalment, there has been no official confirmation as of yet.

However, it seems that the excitement in Mumbai’s film circles doesn’t end there. Legendary director and producer Subhash Ghai is reportedly gearing up to create a sequel to the iconic Sanjay Dutt starrer, “Khalnayak.” This film played a pivotal role in propelling Sanjay Dutt’s stardom to new heights, with his memorable portrayal of a negative character.

In a recent interview, Subhash Ghai himself confirmed these rumours, revealing his intentions to create a sequel to this timeless classic, as reported by 123 Telugu. Ghai, known for his cinematic masterpieces like “Pardes,” “Saudagar,” “Karz,” and “Ram Lakhan,” is undoubtedly a stalwart in the industry. With the prospect of a “Khalnayak” sequel on the horizon, fans can’t help but wonder what exciting developments lie in store for this beloved franchise.

About Khalnayak

“Khalnayak,” a landmark Bollywood film directed by Subhash Ghai and released in 1993, is a gripping tale of crime, redemption, and the pursuit of justice. Sanjay Dutt’s powerful portrayal of Ballu, a notorious criminal, earned him widespread acclaim and firmly established him as one of India’s most versatile actors. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit as Ganga, a righteous police officer caught in a complex web of emotions as she attempts to bring Ballu to justice. Filled with iconic songs, intense drama, and memorable performances, “Khalnayak” remains an unforgettable cinematic experience that continues to captivate audiences, making the prospect of a sequel all the more exciting for fans of Indian cinema.