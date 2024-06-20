Sun Pictures to bankroll a Two-Hero film with Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh, directed by Atlee?

Following his resounding success with “Jawan,” Atlee is stirring excitement country-wide with rumors of his next venture potentially featuring both, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh together. This prospect is a thrilling treat for fans of both stars worldwide! It appears this new project aligns perfectly with Atlee’s vision, and the combination of Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh is sure to bring it to life. If it materializes, it is poised to be one of the most anticipated movies of the industry.

Fans are already ecstatic at the thought of the magic Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will create on the big screen under Atlee Kumar’s expert direction.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Atlee Kumar teaming up for this major project will definitely be much talked about. The speculations will continue to be rife but no official announcement has been made yet. The buzz around this Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer with director Atlee, if true will definitely be one to look out for.