Supreme Court Suspends Release Of Film Hamare Baraah, Calls It ‘Derogatory’ And ‘Offensive’

On Thursday, the Supreme Court suspended the screening of the film Hamare Baraah. After watching the teaser of the film, they called it ‘offensive’ and ‘derogatory.’ The film is allegedly defaming the Islamic faith and the married Muslim women in India.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order in a plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s order permitting the release of the controversial film.

“Until disposal of the petition before the High Court, screening of the movie in question shall remain suspended,” the bench ordered. Also, Justice Mehta said, “Today morning, we have seen the teaser. It is as such with all those objectionable materials. The teaser is available on YouTube.” While Justice Nath added, “The teaser is so offensive that the High Court granted an interim order.”

The bench asked the Bombay High Court to take an expeditious decision on Azhar Basha Tamboli’s petition. Advocate Fauzia Shakil, on the other hand, stated that the High Court lifted the stay on the movie’s release through an “unreasoned order.”

Hamare Baraah, featuring Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, and others, is scheduled to be released on 14 June 2024.

Source: Live Law