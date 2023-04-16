South superstar Suriya and Disha Patani are two of the biggest and most celebrated personalities in the country. While Suriya has been a massive superstar in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time, Disha Patani started spinning heads in B-Town immediately after her grand success in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, and many others. With every new movie, she kept getting bigger and today, all her fans are super excited for her next movie with Suriya.

Check out the first look poster of Suriya 42:

For quite a long time, all the fans of Suriya and Disha Patani were waiting for the new look and title of the movie. Well, finally, it is out and the movie has been called ‘Kanguva’. The music of the movie is by DSP and it will be released in 2024. The film will be released in 11 languages and also in 3d. The filming is 50% complete.

