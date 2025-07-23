Tearful Tanushree Dutta Says She Is Facing Harassment Since #MeToo Complaint, Breaks Down In Emotional Video

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again shared an emotional and shocking video on social media, in which she is seen crying bitterly. In this video, Tanushree revealed that she is being constantly harassed mentally and physically in her own house for the last several years. She also said that she had contacted the police and would soon go to the police station and file a formal complaint.

Tanushree said in the video, “I am being harassed in my own house. I just called the police. They asked me to go to the police station. I will go tomorrow or the day after. I am not well. I have had to face so much mental torture in the last five years that I have fallen ill.”

Checkout the video

She further said that the condition of her house had deteriorated, and she could not keep a maid because, according to her, wrong people were sent to her house as part of a conspiracy against her. “All the maids who come, steal or do some other wrong thing,” Tanushree said in a painful tone.

She wrote in the caption with the video, ‘I’m sick and tired of this harassment!! It’s been going on since 2018 #MeToo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please, someone help me! Do something before it’s too late.”

Soon after, Tanushree shared another video, in which only darkness and screams are heard. She wrote that she has been facing such scary sounds every day since 2020, sometimes loud explosions from the roof, sometimes strange sounds from outside the door. She said, “Now I have stopped complaining. I listen to Hindu mantras with headphones to divert my attention and maintain my mental balance.” Tanushree said that due to constant stress and fear, she has got Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and now her condition has become worse than before. She has appealed to the police to take this whole matter seriously because now she is not in a position to bear it.

After winning the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004, Tanushree worked in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag. In 2018, she started the #MeToo movement and made serious allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar. The matter was very much discussed, and she got the support of some people from the film industry, but she also had to face a lot of political and social opposition. In 2019, the police gave Nana Patekar a clean chit. Tanushree’s last on-screen appearance was in the 2013 TV film SuperCops Vs Super Villains. Her sister Ishita Dutta is an actor and has appeared in films like Drishyam.

(If you or someone you know is facing any mental or physical harassment, never hesitate to ask for help.)

