Taapsee, Shabana, Tanushree On The Kolkata Rape & Murder

Shabana Azmi:“Threat of violence is a tool for pushing women from enjoying the freedoms that are rightfully theirs. We need to revisit notions of masculinity and question why it is about exercising power and rippling muscles. Why is energy not invested in compassion respect and equality very proud of him. At the end of the day all sections of society have to do some introspection and take responsibility for how at our end we can help transform a mindset that is misogynist.”

Taapsee Pannu: “These kind of incidents have become a hateful part of our lives. Some are more brutal than the other but the heinous act stays the same. One person commits that crime or many, the victim is dead or alive in either of the case these incidents are equally devastating to read or hear. Unfortunately they happen so frequently in our country with no specific trend or trail to catch that it feels like it’s bad luck draw that all girls have their names in and it’s all about how unlucky one of us can get. The frequency of these crimes is so high that it doesn’t look like any of us have any solution to this tragic situation.”

Tanushree Dutta: “It’s very disheartening to see that there is no fear of law amongst predators in India. Every few years a horrific case brings people to protest on the streets & afterwards life goes back to normal. This is a pan- India issue that is totally destroying the fabric of our nation. I saw the real attitude of cops, law and order and the judiciary when I was leading the #metoo. They were very nice, polite & reassuring during complaint registrations of victims but did nothing eventually on any #metoo case. The police even tried to close the cases after few months on behest of the accused. This was just total hypocrisy & corruption of another level. So if high profile women have such a tough time getting justice in India what hope is there for the less privileged? In such cases especially, very harsh punishment needs to be displayed publicly to discourage such violent acts in the future.”