There are many kinds of rumours and gossip about celebrities, some true, most not. The baseless rumour about Telugu superstar Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon has gone too far now: almost to the altar.

In the hyper-imagination of the publicists the two are supposed to be getting engaged “next week” in the Maldives.Why Maldives, Prabhas’ friends wonder, why not Sri Lanka or Bali?

This linkup is fakenews at its fakest. I got in touch with close friend of Prabhas in Hyderabad who dismissed the linkup as a fabrication .

The friend said, “This sounds like publicity for their film together Adipurush. There is no point of commonality between Prabhas and the lady(Kriti Sanon). Prabhas is as friendly with all his heroines as he is with this lady. These linkup rumours started recently probably as part of the publicity for their film together. There is certainly no truth to it.”