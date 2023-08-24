ADVERTISEMENT
The Real Story Behind Sunny Deol’s Property Auction

On Monday morning there was a fake story on Akshay Kumar loaning Sunny the money to repay the bank loan. This story really angered Deol.

Author: Subhash K Jha
24 Aug,2023 12:43:14
On Sunday the internet was abuzz with stories of a bank auctioning a property owned by Sunny Deol to pay an unpaid debt.

On Monday morning there was a fake story on Akshay Kumar loaning Sunny the money to repay the bank loan.

This story really angered Deol.

“He would not even ask his own father to repay his debt. Why would Sunny approach Akshay Kumar to help him financially? Sunny has way too much self-respect to seek anyone’s help. He has gone through several financial crises and emerged from it. He will find a way out of this one too,” a source very close to the Gadar superstar reveals.

For now the auction of Sunny’s property has been deferred.

According to a source very close the Deols, “ With Gadar 2 smashing records the way out of his financial imbroglio stares at Sunny. He will hike his remuneration before signing any new films and pay off the bank loan.The family has been urging him to stop shortchanging himself for years. It’s time now to demand the fee he deserves before his financial woes multiply.”

Apparently he was paid a meagre Rs 8 crores for Gadar 2.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

