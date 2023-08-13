ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read

Sunny Deol, was asked to share his wisdom for the emerging generation of actors. His advice was straightforward and practical: he urged them to prioritize acting over mere dancing and bodybuilding.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 12:30:27
“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read 842632

Sunny Deol is making an explosive comeback as Tara Singh in “Gadar 2,” a staggering 22 years after the release of the first installment, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The action-packed actor is set to bring his iconic character back to the big screen, igniting excitement among fans.

Sunny Deol’s Wise Advice to New Generation Actors

In a recent interview with IMDB, the 65-year-old powerhouse of talent, Sunny Deol, was asked to share his wisdom for the emerging generation of actors. His advice was straightforward and practical: he urged them to prioritize acting over mere dancing and bodybuilding. With his years of experience and versatile roles, Deol’s insight shines a spotlight on the essence of honing acting skills for a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.

Sunny Deol said, “Stop bodybuilding and dancing. Concentrate on acting. You have the talent, take it ahead because that’s what we need. We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy – and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture. I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

The highly anticipated “Gadar 2” brings back Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, the wife of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh, and introduces child actor Utkarsh Sharma in the role of their grown-up son, Charanjeet. While the original 2001 film was set between 1945 and 1952, this sequel takes us to a new era, with “Gadar 2” set in 1971.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
Gadar 2 Is Spectacularly Entertaining 842350
Gadar 2 Is Spectacularly Entertaining
Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' Is Creating Buzz With Advance Booking More Than 70k 841330
Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’ Is Creating Buzz With Advance Booking More Than 70k
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read 841086
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read
Sunny Deol’s comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read 838264
Sunny Deol’s comment on India-Pakistan relations at Gadar 2 trailer launch event sparks debacle online, read
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action 837866
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action
Latest Stories
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside 842634
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara 842646
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch 842642
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch
Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842640
Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes 842637
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes
Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841230
Ankita Lokhande’s These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks
Read Latest News