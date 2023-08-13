“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read

Sunny Deol is making an explosive comeback as Tara Singh in “Gadar 2,” a staggering 22 years after the release of the first installment, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The action-packed actor is set to bring his iconic character back to the big screen, igniting excitement among fans.

Sunny Deol’s Wise Advice to New Generation Actors

In a recent interview with IMDB, the 65-year-old powerhouse of talent, Sunny Deol, was asked to share his wisdom for the emerging generation of actors. His advice was straightforward and practical: he urged them to prioritize acting over mere dancing and bodybuilding. With his years of experience and versatile roles, Deol’s insight shines a spotlight on the essence of honing acting skills for a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.

Sunny Deol said, “Stop bodybuilding and dancing. Concentrate on acting. You have the talent, take it ahead because that’s what we need. We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy – and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture. I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

The highly anticipated “Gadar 2” brings back Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, the wife of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh, and introduces child actor Utkarsh Sharma in the role of their grown-up son, Charanjeet. While the original 2001 film was set between 1945 and 1952, this sequel takes us to a new era, with “Gadar 2” set in 1971.