Movies | News

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark

"OMG 2" and "Gadar 2," dominate the charts with their remarkable earnings. Both films have garnered massive attention and substantial revenue, setting the stage for an exciting comparison analysis of their box office collections.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 14:53:39
The Indian box office is currently witnessing a captivating showdown as two cinematic powerhouses, “OMG 2” and “Gadar 2,” dominate the charts with their remarkable earnings. Both films have garnered massive attention and substantial revenue as of now. Here read below to know the numbers as given by Taran Adarsh.

OMG 2 Collections

“OMG 2” has been steadily winning the hearts of audiences while also amassing significant financial gains. The movie’s journey took a significant leap on Independence Day, propelling it towards the coveted ₹100 crore mark. The film’s Weekend 2 numbers demonstrated its resounding success, with Friday contributing ₹10.26 crore, followed by Saturday’s impressive ₹15.30 crore and Sunday’s noteworthy ₹17.55 crore. The trend continued on Monday (₹12.06 crore), Tuesday (₹17.10 crore), and Wednesday (₹7.20 crore), culminating in a total collection of ₹79.47 crores. The movie’s captivating narrative and star-studded cast have solidified its position as a major player in the Indian film industry.

Gadar 2 collections

On the other hand, “Gadar 2” has roared into the scene like a force of nature, showcasing the immense power of its appeal. With a moniker reminiscent of natural disasters – Typhoon, Tsunami, and Hurricane – the film’s meteoric rise at the box office is undeniable. Notably, it has been consistently surpassing the ₹30 crore mark on a daily basis, even on working days. The film’s opening day set the tone with an astonishing ₹40.10 crore, followed by Saturday’s impressive ₹43.08 crore and Sunday’s monumental ₹51.70 crore. The movie maintained its unwavering momentum with collections of ₹38.70 crores on Monday, ₹55.40 crore on Tuesday, and ₹32.37 crore on Wednesday. In total, “Gadar 2” has achieved an astounding collection of ₹261.35 crores.

Comparing the two cinematic giants, “OMG 2” and “Gadar 2” have both enjoyed immense success. “OMG 2” has garnered significant attention by approaching the ₹100 crore milestone within its second weekend. Meanwhile, “Gadar 2” has showcased a massive showdown, consistently achieving collections over ₹30 crore, even on regular weekdays. Both films have carved their own niches, captivating audiences across the country with their unique stories and star-studded ensembles.

