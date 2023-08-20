ADVERTISEMENT
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa

Sunny Deol is receiving massive praise for the success of Gadar 2; amidst the glory, the actor received overdue notice of 55 crores. Also, the bank has put up his Juhu Villa on sale to recover

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 17:15:09
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa

Sunny Deol is basking in glory for his performance in his recently released Gadar 2; amidst the film’s success, trouble has surfaced at the actor’s door. As per the reports by Timesnow, the actor received an overdue notice of 55 crores from Bank Of Baroda. And the report also suggests that his Juhu Villa has put in a sale to recover unpaid dues.

The loan is in the name of Ajay Singh Deol, aka Sunny Deol, and his father, the veteran actor Dharmendra has been named the guarantor for the loan of 55,99,80,766.33. Gadar 2 star failed to pay his dues on time, resulting in the Sunny Villa auction in Juhu on September 25, 2023. It is said to be a virtual auction. Sunny Villa is where the Deol family’s office and the preview theatre Sunny Super Sound are situated.

On the work front, Sunny Deol received massive love from the audience and critics for his performance in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. The film has now entered the 300 crore club with a total of 336.13 crores. The veteran actor will next feature in the sequel of Border film, which was released in 1997.

