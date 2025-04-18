FIR filed against ‘Jaat’ team for ‘religious insensitivity’ in church scene

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh are among those named in a police complaint filed in Jalandhar, Punjab. The case pertains to a sequence in the film Jaat, which has been accused of offending the sentiments of the Christian community.

The complaint, lodged mid-week, also names director Gopichand Malineni and the producers associated with the movie. It invokes Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses actions seen as intending to provoke religious outrage.

Central to the complaint is a church scene involving Randeep Hooda’s character. According to the allegations, the portrayal within the place of worship was deemed inappropriate by the complainant, particularly as it depicted acts of aggression during a religious gathering.

The complainant further raised concerns regarding the film’s timing, suggesting that its release coinciding with the Christian observances of Good Friday and Easter may not have been coincidental. The demand for a ban on the screening of Jaat was also part of the submitted report.

Jaat hit theatres on April 10 across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action-thriller features Deol in a leading role, with a supporting ensemble that includes Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, and others. It marks Malineni’s first venture into Hindi cinema, following his work in the Telugu film industry.

The film saw a strong initial turnout at the box office, collecting over ₹32 crore in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Deol has announced plans for a sequel, Jaat 2, indicating the story will continue despite the current controversy.