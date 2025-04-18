‘Jaat’ director Gopichand Malineni reacts to legal trouble surrounding the film & sequel plans

Following the release of Jaat, a film that quickly found both commercial success and controversy, director Gopichand Malineni has spoken about the ongoing backlash and shared insights into the franchise’s future. The film has drawn criticism over a particular scene involving actor Randeep Hooda, leading to a formal complaint and an FIR being lodged in Jalandhar.

The case, filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, names Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, producer Naveen Yerneni, and director Malineni. The complaint alleges that a scene set in a church disrespected Christian symbols and practices, prompting a police inquiry.

Addressing the issue in an exclusive interaction, Malineni shared his perspective on public opinion and online reactions. He acknowledged that everyone now has access to platforms to express their views, but noted that differing opinions are natural, even in matters of faith. He emphasised the importance of staying true to one’s beliefs and creative direction.

Meanwhile, following the performance of Jaat, the makers officially confirmed a second part. Though the announcement has been made, Malineni mentioned that work on the sequel is not yet underway. He is currently preparing for a Telugu film with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, scheduled to begin in June. Only after that project wraps up will he focus on the next installment of Jaat.

The filmmaker added that while working on the original script, he had already outlined a few ideas for a follow-up. With fan interest rising, the team aims to deliver a continuation that builds on the original narrative and expands its scale.