KGF’s superstar Yash is all set to make his announcement on his next project by the end of April .

A source close to Yash spills the details. “Right now Yash is holidaying with his family in London. He will be back in a couple of weeks. Only then will the announcement(about his next project) happen.”

The source in the know says Yash has decided on what he wants to do next. “He wants to get away completely from the KGF universe, at least for now. This time, his next project is not an action film, at least not like KGF. Yes, there will be action, as otherwise his fans will be upset. But this will be a completely different film in theme mood and treatment.”

When contacted Yash said, “There will be an announcement by the end of April.”

Yash’s fans are agog.