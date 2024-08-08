Pa Ranjith Explains Why the ‘KGF’ Trailer Led Him to Pause ‘Thangalaan’ Production!

At a recent event, renowned director Pa. Ranjith revealed how the trailer of ‘KGF’ influenced his work on ‘Thangalaan’. Ranjith confessed that he initially halted work on ‘Thangalaan’ because he noticed similarities between the two films. This break allowed him to review and modify his film to ensure that it was unique in the world of cinema. Ranjith resumed work on ‘Thangalaan’ only after making significant changes to differentiate it from ‘KGF’.

Pa. Ranjith also expressed deep admiration for lead actor Chiyaan Vikram. He praised Vikram’s commitment to the project, recounting how the actor continued working despite suffering a rib fracture during filming. Ranjith shared his gratitude, stating, “Vikram sir’s unwavering trust in me and his relentless effort make this film all the more special. I am hopeful for its success, especially for him.”

Vikram spoke about his extensive efforts for ‘Thangalaan’, discussing the personal transformations he underwent and the careful attention he paid to his health to meet the film’s demands. He emphasized that ‘Thangalaan’ is a significant project for him and showcased his dedication to fully embodying his character.

Thangalaan is set to be another incredible cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time when the area was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain. The film continues the trend of the South Indian film industry in presenting unique and engaging concepts to the audience. It’s another example of a South Indian film with an unconventional and intriguing storyline.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.