Tripti Dimri Prefers Kartik Aaryan Over Yash, Kiara Steps In

After Animal where she made headlines by agreeing to lick Ranbir Kapoor’s boots, Tripti Dimri’s career has taken off.

She is now in a position to say no to an offer as huge as KGF star Yash’s Toxic.

Apparently Tripti didn’t find the role substantial enough. The other hotseller from the same generation of leading ladies Kiara Advani has grabbed the role opposite Yash.

Director Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic has been under the microscope for months now. Many glamorous names were allowed to be bandied around as potential costars for Yash , and why not? The more the speculation the better the visibility of the product.

Kiara , who is going great guns after marriage, has bagged another super-prestigious project after Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.Kiara is the IT girl in Toxic with Yash.

Interestingly the Toxic team was very keen to get Tripti Dimri as Yash’s love interest after the lady’s triumphant cameo in Animal. But Ms Dimri preferred to co-star with Kartik Aryan in Bhoola Bhulaiya 3, clearing the decks for Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 costar Kiara Advani.