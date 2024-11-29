Tishaa Kumar Did Not Have Cancer, Reveals Mother Tanya Singh & The Real Reason Why She Passed Away

The passing of Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, on July 18, 2024, due to a prolonged illness, left her family and friends in deep sorrow. Initially, it was speculated that the 20-year-old had succumbed to cancer, but her mother has now revealed that this was not the case. Tanya clarified that Tishaa’s death resulted from a misdiagnosis that began in her teenage years.

Tanya shared that at the age of 15, Tishaa had received a vaccine that possibly triggered an autoimmune response. This led to symptoms, including swollen lymph nodes, which were initially misinterpreted by doctors. Tanya explained that her daughter was subjected to a series of tests, including bone marrow examinations and biopsies, based on the belief that she had cancer. However, the underlying condition was never cancer but rather a misdiagnosed autoimmune issue.

Tanya urged parents to seek multiple medical opinions when faced with similar symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, which she described as the body’s natural defense mechanism. She noted that these swellings could also be caused by emotional trauma or untreated infections, emphasizing the importance of avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures unless absolutely confirmed by multiple specialists.

Reflecting on her daughter’s journey, Tanya highlighted Tishaa’s resilience and determination to spread awareness about misdiagnoses and the importance of immunity. Despite dealing with the side effects of treatments like chemotherapy, Tishaa remained focused on educating others about alternative approaches, including biomedicine.

Tishaa, born on September 6, 2003, preferred to keep a low profile. Her final public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Animal, accompanied by her father, Krishan Kumar.

Tanya remembered her daughter as someone who embodied courage and kindness. Tishaa aimed to inspire people her age and beyond to remain hopeful and informed, even in the face of daunting medical challenges. Through her experience, she sought to encourage others to approach medical diagnoses with caution and to prioritize emotional and physical well-being.