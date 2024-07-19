Tishaa Kumar, the Youthful Daughter of Krishan Kumar, Passes Away at 20

The entertainment industry was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Tishaa Kumar, the 20-year-old daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar, on Thursday, July 18. According to a statement released by T-Series on Friday morning, Tishaa had been battling an illness for a prolonged period before her untimely demise.

Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Although she kept a low public profile, her last public appearance was at the premiere of the movie Animal in November 2023, where she was seen accompanying her father on the red carpet.

Krishan Kumar, a veteran actor and producer, is best known for his role in the 1995 movie Bewafa Sanam. He is also the co-owner of T-Series and his nephew Bhushan Kumar. They have produced several blockbuster films, including Lucky: No Time For Love, Ready, Darling, Airlift, and Satyamev Jayate.

While the exact cause of Tishaa’s death has not been officially confirmed, several reports suggest that she had been diagnosed with cancer. However, this information remains unconfirmed.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and fans and well-wishers have been pouring in condolences on social media. Tishaa’s passing is a tragic loss for the Kumar family, and she will be deeply missed by all who know her.