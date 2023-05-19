ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Trending: Jr NTR's first look from #NTR30 goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Jr. NTR Is one of the finest and most talented actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. His main body of work is in the South regional entertainment industry and we have truly loved all of it. Check out the first look of his upcoming film #NTR30

Author: IWMBuzz
19 May,2023 20:20:52
Trending: Jr NTR's first look from #NTR30 goes viral, fans can't keep calm

Jr. NTR Is one of the finest and most talented actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. His main body of work is in the South regional entertainment industry and we have truly loved all of it. He is a bonafide rage and sensation in the true and real sense of the term and well, that’s why, whenever he has a new movie releasing ladies and gentlemen, the happiness and excitement of the fans hit an all-time high for real. While we all know quite well for a fact that Jr. NTR is an amazing actor, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that he is also an equally amazing dancer. Not just with his acting, he also has the ability to mesmerize the audience with his presence even with his dancing.

Check out the first look of Jr. NTR from #NTR30:

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming project #NTR30. While the wait is still on folks, the first look is finally out. As soon as the new look released post 7PM today, internet truly went bananas and bonkers in the real sense of the term. In case you haven’t seen it yet, well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and phenomenal, ain’t it? Sensational in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
MU Director James Gunn Wants To Work With Jr. NTR? Check Deets Inside
MU Director James Gunn Wants To Work With Jr. NTR? Check Deets Inside
Shubman Gill and Jr NTR's epic 'Naatu Naatu' moment
Shubman Gill and Jr NTR's epic 'Naatu Naatu' moment
Trending: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR for #NTR30 shoot, first pic is out
Trending: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR for #NTR30 shoot, first pic is out
NTR Jr In War Is Fake News
NTR Jr In War Is Fake News
Big News: Jr. NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'
Big News: Jr. NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'
Jr NTR Wants To Work With Brad Pitt, Know Why?
Jr NTR Wants To Work With Brad Pitt, Know Why?
Latest Stories
Atif Aslam opens up on completing 20 years in the music industry, read
Atif Aslam opens up on completing 20 years in the music industry, read
Jio Studios' Kacchey Limbu completed its shoot in just 18days
Jio Studios' Kacchey Limbu completed its shoot in just 18days
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now
Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date
Read Latest News