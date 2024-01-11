‘Uff, Kya Baat Hai, Mithunda!” ….Abir Chatterjee Looks Back On The Year That Was , & On The Joy Of Working With Mithun Chakraborty

Bangla superstar Abir Chatterji had a terrific 2023.He says appreciatively, “I am happy that I had Fatafati and Raktabeej. They were completely diverse characters but immensely successful at the box office.I am kind of sad that Biye Bibhrat a breezy romantic tale, full of humour but acknowledging an important messages at the end, didn’t get much takers.”

At year-end Abir had another hit. “In Kabuliwala, Mithunda took centrestage. I had a smaller presence on big screen but with huge impact. Yes, I am happy and excited but not fully content because the hunger for more meaningful work has increased. The love from the audience made me realize that responsibilities towards them and Bangla cinema has gone few notches up.I want to thank everyone for all the love and brickbats too. Hard work dedication is the only way forward.”

On working with the mythic Mithunda Abir says, “He’s a true superstar who has seen it all. From mass hysteria to National awards. From the massiest of blocks to association with the much critically acclaimed intellectual directors. He has done it with elan. I was silently watching him, how he transforms himself to the character he is playing. How he adapts to a new team, newer co-actors and never forgets to innovate subtle but effective moderations in acting. ..And the easy going swag.. Ufff.. kya baat hai, Mithunda!”