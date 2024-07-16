Ulajh Prospect: New Concept, Janhvi Kapoor’s Nepotism Debate? Clash With ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

Riding high on the encouraging response that her last release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi received, actor Janhvi Kapoor is already rolling with her next film, Ulajh. Continuing her streak of choosing films that focus on the content and not just being an over-the-top masala potboiler, Kapoor would also be hoping that her fate with such films finally changes as well owing to how a few haven’t worked at the box office a few others were OTT releases.

The film’s trailer was recently released, and it looks all kinds of intriguing.

What is it about?

As seen in the trailer, the film showcases the story of the IFS (Indian Foreign Services), an organisation that serves diplomatic service and central civil services. At the centre of it is Suhana Bhatia, a Harward pass-out who becomes the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, and that doesn’t bode well with several other people, who cannot handle her in power. Other events ensue which lead to thrill, mystery and drama.

Dig at the Nepotism debate?

There seemed to be a meta moment in the trailer, where a character voices out how Janhvi Kapoor’s character being the youngest Deputy High Commissioner is a result of just nepotism and not on her merit. While that is a factor in the film that makes for a huge difference, it is almost too self-aware in the context of how the lady herself has been the prey of these conversations in real life, as she is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress, Sridevi.

Clash with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Initially scheduled for a July release, Ulajh was postponed and now has a release date sealed for August 2, 2024. Another film that faces a similar trajectory is the Ajay Devgn & Tabu starrer, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (AMKDT) which also postponed its initial release date and is now set for a clash with Ulajh. In a usual scenario, having an Ajay Devgn starrer as your opponent is a scary aspect however, AMKDT hasn’t managed to generate any buzz whatsoever despite postponing its release. Ulajh has adopted a smarter strategy of putting out its trailer with less than 20 days to release thus making sure its marketing plans do not drain out viewers’ attention and steal away from whatever buzz AMKDT is generating, if any. In a rare occurrence, it seems Ulajh has a better chance to do well at the box office than AMKDT, unless things change drastically.