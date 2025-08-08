Varun Badola Strongly Reacts to Saiyaara Controversy: ‘Misquoted to Malign a Film That’s Winning Hearts’

Senior actor Varun Badola has broken his silence on the controversy over his recent remarks. He clearly said that his statement was misrepresented to harm the image of the film Saiyaara. Reacting to the clips and reports going viral on social media, Varun called it “deliberate distortion”.

Putting forth his side on Instagram Story, Varun wrote, “This is a complete misinterpretation, which is an attempt to harm a film that is getting a lot of love from the audience.”

In fact, in a recent interview, Varun Badola said in a light-hearted manner about the film’s promotional content and the fans’ overdramatic reactions, “People who are breaking bangles, beating their chests, applying IV drips…” Some media reports presented this as a taunt at the film’s PR.

Now Varun has clarified that he has not seen Saiyaara nor intended to insult the film’s team. He also said that his statement was only a funny observation, not an allegation.

He further wrote, “The film’s success is surprising even me. I am a part of it, and everyone deserves its praise. The way some media platforms presented this statement is malicious.” The film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is ruling the box office today. The pairing of Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda is getting tremendous love from the young audience. Due to brilliant direction, music, and a heart-touching story, the film has earned more than 500 crores worldwide in 18 days, breaking the records of films like War and Dunki.

Despite the controversy, the success of Saiyaara does not seem to stop. Varun Badola’s statement further confirms that every discussion around the film, positive or negative, is making it bigger.

