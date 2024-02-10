Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata

Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after reportedly experiencing chest pain on Saturday morning. According to reports in Hindustan Times and Indian Express, he was feeling uneasy, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital for treatment.

The veteran actor, known for his iconic roles and charismatic presence on screen, is currently undergoing medical care at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. While concerns arose regarding his health, his elder son Mimoh assured fans that there is no cause for alarm. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mimoh stated, “He is 100% fine and it’s a routine check-up.”

Mithun, affectionately known as Mithun Da by his fans, has been a stalwart in the Indian film industry for decades, captivating audiences with his versatile performances and magnetic personality. From action-packed roles to heartfelt portrayals, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

In recent years, Mithun graced television screens as a judge on the popular dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, where his infectious energy and wisdom endeared him to viewers. His presence on the show, alongside co-judges Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee, added immense value and entertainment to the program. Amidst his illustrious career, Mithun received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in January 2024, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema. The honor underscored his status as a true legend and an icon of the silver screen.