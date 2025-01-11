Veteran Actor Tiku Talsania Suffers Heart Attack, Condition Critical

Tiku Talsania, known for his extensive work in Bollywood and Hindi television, has reportedly suffered a major heart attack. The veteran actor, widely recognized for his comic timing and memorable roles, is currently in critical condition, as per a reports. Further updates on his health and hospitalization details are awaited.

Talsania, who began his acting journey in 1984 with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, has been a prominent figure in Indian entertainment for decades. He has acted in numerous films, including Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Virasat, and Ishq. His roles have spanned genres, though his performances in comedies have left a lasting impression.

On television, Talsania has appeared in various shows and established himself as a household name. In cinema, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, contributing to films like Devdas, Special 26, and the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.

Most recently, he featured in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Tiku is married to Deepti, and they have two children. His son, Rohaan Talsania, is a music composer, while his daughter, Shikha Talsania, has acted in films like Veere Di Wedding and I Hate Luv Storys.

Fans and colleagues are hoping for his speedy recovery, with many expressing their concern and support on social media.