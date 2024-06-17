Vignesh Shivan recreates ‘Baahubali’ pose with his sons, Uyir & Ulag on Father’s Day

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress-wife, Nayanthara had a rather special Father’s Day yesterday and they even followed it up with some fun. June 16 was Father’s Day and while Nayanthara had something special to say about her husband parenting their sons, Uyir and Ulag; it was Shivan’s post that caught attention.

Making his Father’s Day special, Shivan took a deep dive into the water and posed with his sons, Uyir and Ulag in the iconic Baahubali-styled pose. Submerged in water, he held his sons up above the water and even referenced Baahubali in his post. He also said how life is so satisfying because of his boys and expressed his love for them with innumerable heart emojis. His caption read, ‘My dear Baahubali 1 & 2 cos of U 2 it’s a Happy Father’s Day life with U boys is soo sooo amazingly satisfying love you my uyir & ulag @nayanthara’

On her side, Nayanthara also posted a video of Shivan and their sons which encompassed his relationship with them-

For the uninitiated, Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in October 2022, via surrogacy. Since then, they have been sharing adorable photos and videos with their little ones. The couple is also busy with their respective workfront where Nayanthara is awaiting the releases of Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, while she is shooting for Dear Students with Nivin Pauly. While Shivan is working on Love Insurance Corporation, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah.