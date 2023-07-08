Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set to hit the floors for VD13, deets inside

Anticipation reaches its peak as the ‘VD13’ team gears up for the commencement of Vijay Deverakonda’s 13th film. After an extensive round of location scouting in the United States, the crew is fully prepared and eager to dive into the production phase. A captivating snapshot capturing the team’s presence in the USA has been unveiled, adding to the mounting excitement surrounding this highly anticipated project.

This collaboration promises to be a powerhouse of talent, with Vijay Deverakonda leading the pack alongside the talented director Parasuram Petla. Joining them is the remarkable actress Mrunal Thakur, who is set to captivate audiences with her performance. With the combined creative genius of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, music composer Gopi Sundar, and the artistic contributions of AS Prakash, Marthand K. Ventakesh, Vasu Varma, and Dil Raju, this project is brimming with potential. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this exciting venture as Team #VD13 and #SVC54 bring their vision to life.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, tweeted earlier, “Team #VD13 and #SVC54 is ready to roll…🥳 🎥Wrapped up location reccee in the USA and gearing up for shoot🎥Stay tuned for more updates…

