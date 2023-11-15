Viral Photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Brussels bliss leaves fans awed

Celebrating half a decade of marital bliss, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, fondly known as ‘DeepVeer,’ marked their 5th wedding anniversary with a European escapade. The couple, known for their powerhouse performances and off-screen chemistry, chose Brussels as the backdrop for their special celebration.

Amidst the cobbled streets and picturesque locales of Brussels, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted making memories with fans who were lucky enough to cross paths with the stars. Social media buzzed with excitement as several pictures and videos captured the couple radiating joy and warmth, posing effortlessly with their admirers.

Hey did you spot them in Brussels? clicked any pictures? — Regina (@ReginaPhal1161) November 14, 2023

Deepika and Ranveer recently 📸 pic.twitter.com/l408jIcxw4 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 13, 2023

One eagle-eyed fan, taking to the digital realm, particularly X (formerly Twitter), claimed to have encountered the power couple in Brussels. Accompanying the revelation was a snapshot providing a glimpse into an intimate moment – Ranveer and Deepika engrossed in conversation while seated on a luxurious salon couch, as reported by NDTV.

In yet another viral image that made rounds across platforms, the duo was seen embracing the winter chill in their stylish ensembles, graciously posing with fans who were clearly overjoyed to share a frame with the Bollywood power couple. As Ranveer and Deepika continue to redefine couple goals, their 5th-anniversary celebration in Europe becomes a delightful spectacle, leaving fans anticipating more glimpses into this star-studded affair.