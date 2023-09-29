Movies | News

Vishal Krishna Reacts To Opening Up The CBFC Pandora’s Box

Tamil star Vishal Krishna opened up a pandora’s box by releasing a video where he alleges that a staffer at the Central Board Of Film Certification in Mumbai allegedly asked him for Rs 650,000 before issuing a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his Tamil blockbuster Mark Antony.

Author: Subhash K Jha
29 Sep,2023 21:47:40
Vishal Krishna Reacts To Opening Up The CBFC Pandora’s Box 856815

Tamil star Vishal Krishna opened up a pandora’s box by releasing a video where he alleges that a staffer at the Central Board Of Film Certification in Mumbai allegedly asked him for Rs 650,000 before issuing a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his Tamil blockbuster Mark Antony.

“Sir, it was something I had to do not only for myself — I got my certificate to release Mark Antony in time for the release on Friday — but for all those producers before me and after me who face the same situation,” Vishal tells me early on Friday morning.

“Imagine what the small producers in Mumbai have to go through! This is nothing but extortion. Does the government not know about it?”

Vishal recorded the voice of the lady allegedly representing the CBFC. She is heard asking for money on the CBFC’s behalf. The recording, a copy of which is with me, is in Tamil.

“After she asked my manager for money, I made him call the lady again, pretending to be negotiating,” explains Vishal. “But I actually wanted to record the conversation.”

“She says we would have been asked to pay less if we had approached CBFC Mumbai a few weeks earlier, and that we are being made to pay 6.5 lakhs in two instalments because we came so late for our Hindi certification,” says Vishal.

“Can you imagine, they actually have a rate card for producers, with the price varying according to how soon a film is submitted for certification,” exclaims Vishal.

“I had to pay up or else the Hindi version of Mark Antony would have been further delayed. I admit I did wrong. But a right can come out of the wrong if the government probes immediately into what was being whispered about the CBFC in Mumbai for a long time,” says Vishal, adding, “Please note Sir, this is only about the CBFC in Mumbai and not Chennai.”

Now that other producers are coming forward with their own versions of the Bribe scandal at the CBFC Vishal says “This is why I exposed them, Sir. My intention was for others to come forward and let the Government know they are being subjected to this form of extortion.”

Vishal, whose Mark Antony in Tamil is a blockbuster, says he has not been able to enjoy his film’s success.

“Earlier I was in court fighting a stay order against the film. Then I’ve been running around trying to get a certificate for the Hindi version. Now I’ve triggered a war against corrupt practices in the CBFC in Mumbai. This must stop.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vishal Krishna: “The Worst Is Behind Me” 851365
Vishal Krishna: “The Worst Is Behind Me”
Vishal Krishna On Taking Over Puneeth Rajkumar’s Students’ Education
Vishal Krishna: “I’m Glad We Waited For A Theatrical Release For Enemy”
Watch Now: Vishal Krishna's 'Laththi Charge' trailer out, fans can't keep calm 487284
Watch Now: Vishal Krishna’s ‘Laththi Charge’ trailer out, fans can’t keep calm
Friends For Life Vishal & Arya Play Enemies
Tamil Star Vishal Krishna Injured Again

Latest Stories

Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace 856817
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace
Get 'Girl-next-door' or 'Desi Nari' Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide 856795
Get ‘Girl-next-door’ or ‘Desi Nari’ Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says 'Her Confidence..' 856678
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says ‘Her Confidence..’
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral] 856812
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral]
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone’s blouse sleeve designs are your saree essentials [Photos] 856789
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone’s blouse sleeve designs are your saree essentials [Photos]
Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856665
Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace
Read Latest News