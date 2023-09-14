Movies | News

Vishal Krishna: “The Worst Is Behind Me”

There are rumours all over the Tamil film industry that Vishal intends to get into active politics. But Vishal wants to focus on his acting career. “For now, no parliamentary politics for me.

Author: Subhash K Jha
14 Sep,2023 11:57:45
Tamil actor Vishal Krishna beleaguered by legal hurdles to the release of his new action-drama Mark Antony, is much relieved that the stay order imposed on the film has been removed by the honourable Chennai High Court. Just in time for the release on September 15.

Says Vishal, “God is great. I want to thank each and every person out there who prayed to see the film’s release on time. Mark Antony is precious to each of us in the team who toiled to make it work. We’ve worked really hard on the action scenes. Since I play a double role, a lot of effort has gone into modulating my voice according to character. In fact I couldn’t dub for the Hindi version as we didn’t have time. But in future I want to do my own dubbing in all the languages.”

There are rumours all over the Tamil film industry that Vishal intends to get into active politics. But Vishal wants to focus on his acting career. “For now, no parliamentary politics for me. I want to get down on the ground level, bruise and dirty my legs and hands if I have to.They don’t want radical changes in the Tamil film industry. All along , the entertainment industry has been working in a particular way. Anyone who tries to make it more organized, more transparent and corporate-like, more like a professional industry, is bound to be seen as a threat to the status quo.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

