Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer new 'Adipurush' teaser wins hearts, check out

Check out the new teaser of Adipurush featuring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and others

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 Apr,2023 12:37:11
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fans have been waiting for Adipurush for the longest time. Owing to reasons beyond their control, they have had to postpone the release date of the movie on multiple occasions in the past. Not just that ladies and gentlemen, we are all quite well aware of the fact that the movie teaser faced a lot of criticism from netizens for its average quality VFX and special effects. While the release date was announced earlier, there was still an element of curiosity about the teaser and the new VFX changes. Well, finally, we get to witness the same.

Check out the new updated teaser of Adipurush:

As expected, there are many improvements visible in the new teaser of the movie. The VFX and special quality has improved to a great extent and not just that, it also looks more polished and aesthetic to the eyes. The teaser is going viral everywhere and we love it. See below folks –

Project Details:

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T Series and it is helmed by Om Raut. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh in lead roles and it will be released on 16th June, 2023. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

