Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award?

The National film awards which were announced earlier this week threw forward some surprises including a joint Best Actress award for Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

Sources reveal that Alia was an “afterthought:

“The jury had already zeroed in on Kriti. Then there was a proposal to include Alia also,” a knowledgeable source informs.

About the best actor category , sources say Ram Charan and NTR Jr were going to be the joint recipients of the best actor award.

“But when Alia and Kriti were given the joint best actress they couldn’t have two winners in both the best actor and actress categories. So NTR and Ram Charan were out and Allu Arjun was in,” informs the source.