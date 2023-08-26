Movies | News

Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award?

About the best actor category , sources say Ram Charan and NTR Jr were going to be the joint recipients of the best actor award.

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Aug,2023 13:45:44
Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award? 845988

The National film awards which were announced earlier this week threw forward some surprises including a joint Best Actress award for Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

Sources reveal that Alia was an “afterthought:

“The jury had already zeroed in on Kriti. Then there was a proposal to include Alia also,” a knowledgeable source informs.

About the best actor category , sources say Ram Charan and NTR Jr were going to be the joint recipients of the best actor award.

“But when Alia and Kriti were given the joint best actress they couldn’t have two winners in both the best actor and actress categories. So NTR and Ram Charan were out and Allu Arjun was in,” informs the source.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box
Related Post
Saif On Finally Joining NTR For A Telugu Film 798568
Saif On Finally Joining NTR For A Telugu Film
NTR Jr Said No To Dancing With Ramcharan 789859
NTR Jr Said No To Dancing With Ramcharan
Nani Goes The Ramcharan, Allu Arvind, Prabhas Way 789737
Nani Goes The Ramcharan, Allu Arvind, Prabhas Way
NTR Jr’s next NTR 30 with Janhvi goes on floor in Hyderabad 788475
NTR Jr’s next NTR 30 with Janhvi goes on floor in Hyderabad
When Did Ramcharan Win An Oscar? 787370
When Did Ramcharan Win An Oscar?
RRR2: Here’s What We Know So Far
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly inquiries about Elahi's real husband 845964
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly inquiries about Elahi’s real husband
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl 846004
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details 845990
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details
Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus' Imlie 845973
Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus’ Imlie
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary 845993
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary
Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike 845971
Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike
Read Latest News