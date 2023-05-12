ADVERTISEMENT
When Hansika Motwani got accused of ‘publicity stunt’ post her MMS controversy

Hansika Motwani, back in 2019 hit headlines after private pictures got leaked online. However, given the same, the actress took to her Twitter to mention that her phone got hacked, but got accused of publicity stunt instead

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 18:51:14
In the realm of social media and technology, privacy becomes a question! And we often get trapped into the loopholes unknowingly. And at times the scenarios go really fatal! And we fall prey to hackers and scammers. Given the same, once the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress Hansika Motwani faced the harrowing embarrassment as her private pictures got leaked online back in 2019.

Hansika Motwani’s tweet

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Hansika Motwani wrote, “Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control.”

However, this didn’t go well with the netizens, and started accusing the actress of publicity stunt.

Reactions

One wrote, “This is nothing but publicity stunt………she wants to become national celebrity…….that’s why she posted………”

Another wrote, “I’ve not shared any pic of yours but your pics can motivate any girl to hit the gym.”

A third user wrote, “Is this from you ? or Admin ? or Hacker ? I ill give $1 Million if you hack me ….! Open Challenge all hackers…..!”

A fourth one added, “Don’t blame technology for your irresponsibility and carelessness. We are being a common man we keep things securely. Being a celebrity it is your duty to protect your SM account. Simply telling phone hack twitter hack is created story..”

Hansika Motwani on the issue

Earlier in an interview with Times Of India, she said, “To deal with the embarrassment of your private pictures being leaked (some of them morphed) into the public domain is bad enough, and then to see such comments was really hurtful. Certain people had the gall to say that since I anyway did bikini shoots in past, what’s the big deal if such pictures are leaked? Well, it is a big deal. Firstly, some of the pictures are morphed, which means they are not exactly my pictures. And secondly, when I do a bikini shoot for a film or a magazine shoot, I’m doing it out of my own choice. Here, it is being circulated without my consent, so there’s a big difference between the two. What has happened here is a clear violation of my privacy.”

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

