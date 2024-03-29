Is  the  very talented Sakshi Tanwar a part  of  Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Reports  surfaced  recently claiming she  was  cast  as Yash’s co-star.

Sakshi  was last seen in the  Netflix series  Mai. With its stretched-out story of  a mother’s revenge on her daughter’s assassins(Sridevi and Raveena Tandon got there first in Mom and MatrMai just  ended  up  being a  messy melodrama about an angry mother.  If  it wasn’t for Sakshi Tanwar’s  ‘Mum  hoge kamyaab’  performance, Mai wouldn’t be worth mentioning.

Now  we  hear she is playing Mandodari.

If Valmiki  was  still  around he would be  happy to write another Ramayan  about innumerable rumours  and  lies being  spread  about director  Nitesh Tiwari’s proposed adaptation  of  the Ramayan.

The latest lie  about the  casting of the Ramayan concerns  Ravana’s wife. While Ravana  is reportedly  played by  Yash(no confirmation on this from the actor or  the producers) a  new “news” report  doing the  rounds insists that Sakshi Tanwar  is playing Ravana’s wife.

Further to that, reports  also insisted that  Yash’s fans are upset  about this, as the unfathomably talented Sakshi Tanwar did not measure up to Yash’s stardom.

 I touched base with Sakshi . Her response was: “I haven’t been approached for the part.”

Hope this kills one more outrageous rumour about the casting in Ramayan.

Until  the next one  pops up.