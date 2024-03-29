Movies | News

I touched base with Sakshi . Her response was: “I haven’t been approached for the part.” Hope this kills one more outrageous rumour about the casting in Ramayan.

Is the very talented Sakshi Tanwar a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Reports surfaced recently claiming she was cast as Yash’s co-star.

Sakshi was last seen in the Netflix series Mai. With its stretched-out story of a mother’s revenge on her daughter’s assassins(Sridevi and Raveena Tandon got there first in Mom and Matr) Mai just ended up being a messy melodrama about an angry mother. If it wasn’t for Sakshi Tanwar’s ‘Mum hoge kamyaab’ performance, Mai wouldn’t be worth mentioning.

Now we hear she is playing Mandodari.

If Valmiki was still around he would be happy to write another Ramayan about innumerable rumours and lies being spread about director Nitesh Tiwari’s proposed adaptation of the Ramayan.

The latest lie about the casting of the Ramayan concerns Ravana’s wife. While Ravana is reportedly played by Yash(no confirmation on this from the actor or the producers) a new “news” report doing the rounds insists that Sakshi Tanwar is playing Ravana’s wife.

Further to that, reports also insisted that Yash’s fans are upset about this, as the unfathomably talented Sakshi Tanwar did not measure up to Yash’s stardom.

Until the next one pops up.