Television | News

Indian TV Actors Shining On OTT Space 

Indian actors have seamlessly transitioned from the small screen to the digital world, delivering spellbinding performances that have left viewers in awe. Today, we list TV actors who have conquered the OTT space with their extraordinary acting prowess.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 11:48:54
Indian TV Actors Shining On OTT Space

Barun Sobti: The talented star rose to fame by playing Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, who is the king of OTT. He worked on projects like Asur 2, The Missing Stone, Halahal, Badtameez Dil, and Kohrra. With each project, he continues to push boundaries and deliver compelling performances that resonate with viewers.

Karan Tacker: The young star who had been a known name in the television circuit with his varied performances earned praises for his digital projects wherein he played the role of Farooq Ali in Disney+ Hotstar’s Special OPS (2020) and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021). He was also seen in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Ravi Dubey: The actor marked his presence on the OTT platform with his exceptional acting skills in the revamp of his popular show Jamai Raja 2.0. His work was also highly acclaimed for the web show Matsya Kaand, which was released in 2021

Jennifer Winget: In 2020, Jennifer forayed into OTT space with the action-thriller series Code M and mesmerized her fans, while now she is back with another season of Code M and has been garnering praise for her stint in the latest installment

Sakshi Tanwar: The Parvati of Indian television has ruled the Indian industry for a long time and is now impressing the audience with her presence in OTT. The actress started her OTT journey with ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ and then gave masterpieces one after another, including The Final Call’, ‘Mission Over Mars’, Mai, and the short film ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’.

Mohit Raina: The actor, known for his remarkable performance as Mahadev in the television industry, has also significantly impacted the OTT space. With his versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence, Mohit has captivated audiences with his performances on various digital projects namely Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and Bhaukaal.

Ridhi Dogra: The beautiful diva did two of the most popular OTT shows this year, ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’. Before that, she had come up with ‘Pitchers 2’. Once in her interview, Ridhi said, “OTT gives me the wonderful opportunity to actually wait and do meaningful work that does justice.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

