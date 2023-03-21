I was so looking forward to seeing first-cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor come together on screen. Some years ago Zoya Akhtar wanted them to them to play siblings in Dil Dhadkane Do. Ranbir and Kareena refused. Zoya had to sign Ranveer Singh(the initial part of whose career constitutes almost entirely of Ranbir rejects) and Priyanka Chopra.

We finally got to see Kareena and her baby-cousin Ranbir on her show What Women Want. It was a little confusing to see Ranbir on a show that expressly tells us it is about women and what they want. So maybe women wanted Ranbir on the show. Who knows!

Even more confusing was the ad placements which cropped at the oddest of places.Weirdest of all was Ranbir and his hostess “drinking” tea out of empty cups. What was the need for that distracting prop?

The conversation was strangely steered forward by Ranbir who was very relaxed and chatty while hostess Kareena seemed somewhat tense about having her cousin over. A little bit of real chai in the cups would have helped.

As expected Ranbir spoke extensively about his newly-born daughter Raha.He has been doing so right through the promotion of his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. We heard details about Raha’s sleeping and burping habits that we already heard.One can understand the excitement of a new father. But if you are so keen on sharing so many details about your domestic life why do you lose your cool when the paparazzi snoops around your home?