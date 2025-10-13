Yash’s Smoking Scene From ‘Toxic’ Leaked Online, Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Release

The much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has a video snippet, showcasing Yash in an amazing and powerful scene, leaked online. The smoking-hot image that the gentleman stands in with his back to the camera, showing off his nicely toned body, is the source of the atmosphere and the mood of the scene.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed film has been under wraps since the announcement due to the secret nature of the project. The filmmaker and the star Yash have been very tight-lipped about the whole thing, which has made the fans very impatient. Nevertheless, this leak has been a big headache for the production team that is now looking into more secured ways to prevent such content breaches before the official release of the film.

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1CKN2qK1G4/

The movie is likely to be released on March 19, 2026, for a grand theatrical release, although it has not been officially confirmed. Initially, the plan had been to release the film in December 2025, but ultimately the release date was pushed back.

Toxic is described as a gritty period gangster drama, promising an intense and stylish narrative. Yash leads an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is already one of Indian cinema’s most awaited films. While the leak has generated buzz, fans remain eager to see the full vision unfold on the big screen—untouched and uninterrupted.