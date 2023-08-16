ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Zareen Khan Hospitalized Due to Dengue, Urges Fans to Prioritize Precautions

Zareen Khan's Battle with Dengue Highlights Urgent Need for Precautionary Measures

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 12:49:47
Auto Draft 843101

Prominent actress Zareen Khan has been hospitalized due to a severe case of dengue fever. The actress, celebrated for her roles in various films and her dedicated advocacy, is presently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has been a cause of concern in recent times due to its rapid spread and potential complications. Zareen Khan’s diagnosis highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard against this disease. The infection progressed rapidly, causing her to experience all the distressing symptoms associated with dengue, including a heavy fever and intense body ache.

Zareen Khan Hospitalized Due to Dengue, Urges Fans to Prioritize Precautions 843102

Additionally, Zareen Khan took to her Instagram story to share a picture from her hospital room, urging her fans and followers to prioritize precautions to prevent the spread of dengue. This emphasizes the significance of maintaining clean and mosquito-free surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.

Zareen Khan’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the severity of dengue and the need for collective action to combat its spread. Her call for unity and proactive measures underscores the responsibility we all share in protecting ourselves and our communities.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

