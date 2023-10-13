Saiee Manjrekar, Zareen Khan, And Surveen Chawla Are Glamourous Girls In Gowns

Every day is special in showbiz; divas style themselves in the best options wherever they go. Whether slaying their glam for a photo shoot or a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet, every appearance makes fans gaga over them. This time, the stunning Saiee Manjrekar, Zareen Khan, and Surveen Chawla show their glamorous side in gowns.

Saiee Manjrekar’s Trail Gown

With the silhouette sunshine backdrop, Saiee Manjrekar shows her hottest avatar. She dons a stunning black trail gown from Deme Love. The halter neck strappy pattern gives her a sensual appearance. The cut-out details around her curves increase the hotness bar. This trail gown is undoubtedly a show stealer. And the actress styles it with silver accessories.

Zareen Khan’s Bodycon Gown

The stunning Zareen exudes chic vibes in the black glittery gown. The butterfly neckline defines her beautiful neck, while the cut-out pattern around her midriff gives her a sense of sensuality. The thigh-high slit adds an extra dose of glamour. With the bold makeup and earrings, she looks spectacular.

Surveen Chawla’s Body-hugging Gown

The actress embodies elegance in the black and pink classy body-hugging gown. The strapless bodice with a conical flask cut-out looks attractive with the shiny pink side slit long gown. With the dewy avatar and choker necklace, she completes her appearance.

Whose gown style did you like? Let us know in the comments.