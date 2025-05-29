Criminal Justice S4 Review: A Murder Trial Laced with Emotion

In its fourth season, directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice returns with a slow-burning, character-driven legal drama that stays true to its roots while delivering a fresh emotional pulse. Subtitled “A Family Matter,” the series remains firmly anchored in the moral grey zones of the justice system—but this time, it’s more intimate, more personal.

The characters get you in loop

Dr. Raj Nagpal, played with quiet anguish by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. A celebrated paediatrician, Raj is accused of murdering his mistress, Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi). What follows is not just a murder investigation but a deeper unravelling of trust, guilt, and fractured relationships. When his estranged wife Anju (Surveen Chawla) is drawn into the proceedings, the line between the personal and the legal begins to blur in painful, revealing ways.

And then, of course, we have Pankaj Tripathi once again steps into the role of Madhav Mishra, the mild-mannered lawyer who’s far sharper than he lets on. Tripathi doesn’t perform so much as he inhabits the role—his timing, restraint, and ability to hold the screen with little more than a glance or a pause remind us why he’s in a league of his own. Mishra’s quiet confidence and subtle humour add texture to a show that never overplays its hand.

Tripathi is ably supported by Ayyub, who delivers one of his most layered performances in recent memory. As a man caught between remorse and resistance, Ayyub manages to make Raj both vulnerable and unreadable. His portrayal sidesteps the usual theatrics of the genre, favouring internal tension over outward drama.

Surveen Chawla takes the crown here. As Anju, she brings nuance to a character who could have easily been one-dimensional. Chawla’s performance captures a woman navigating the storm of betrayal, public exposure, and maternal instinct with admirable poise. She delivers her scenes with clarity and intensity that make Anju one of the most compelling characters in the series to date.

The story unfolds in layers and asks for your patience

Rohan Sippy directs with a restrained hand, allowing the story to unfold at its own pace. The show doesn’t hustle through the story, and while that may test the patience of some viewers, it ultimately rewards those willing to engage with the subtleties. The courtroom scenes are handled with refreshing realism, and the emotional arcs, although sometimes uneven, eventually fall into place within the narrative.

The writing has a tight, layered narrative, although not all subplots are equally effective, as the series needed them to be. Supporting characters, such as those played by Barkha Singh and Kalyanee Mulay, bring additional perspectives but don’t always provide a hook to hold onto.

Still, the series holds together! Thanks to its central trio and its commitment to character over spectacle. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter doesn’t chase high drama—it prefers something more grounded, more reflective. And in doing so, it delivers a story that feels both familiar and quietly affecting.

The season 4 comes out as thoughtful, well-acted, and emotionally grounded; season 4 of Criminal Justice is a solid addition to the series. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it turns it with steady hands and clear intent.

Criminal Justice S4 is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.