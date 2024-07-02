South News: Karthi to begin work on ‘Theeran 2’, Dulquer Salmaan’s next Telugu film to ‘Kaithi 2’ all set to begin soon

Buzztown in the Hindi entertainment industry continues to make a splash but the South entertainment industry is no different, where there are some major updates coming in and some, that are sure to leave everyone excited.

Saiee M. Manjrekar signs for Ram Charan’s upcoming production

Actor Saiee M. Manjrekar is currently on a roll, where while she awaits the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the actress is all set to be rolling with her projects down South as well. After having appeared in multiple Tamil and Telugu films, Manjrekar is now sealed to star opposite Nikhil Siddhartha in actor Ram Charan’s upcoming production.

Dulquer Salmaan’s next Telugu film

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has several films lined up as well, where apart from a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, he has also Lucky Baskar coming in soon. However, another report suggests that Salmaan is currently getting ready for his next Telugu film, which is said to be directed by Pavan Sadineni and is produced by Vyjanthi Movies.

Theeran 2 to take a while

Karthi is a busy man right now and one of the films that his fans have been waiting for a while now is Theeran 2. And it seems the wait will be a little longer than expected but it will surely be happening. After wrapping up his current projects, Karthi will be collaborating with director H. Vinoth for Theeran 2, which is set to begin in mid-2026.

Kaithi 2 finally happening

One film that was sure to get a sequel ever since director Lokesh Kanagaraj began expanding his universe was Kaithi. But there wasn’t any real update anytime soon but now there is. As mentioned above, Karthi is a busy man but after he completes Sardar 2 and Karthi 29, he will begin work on Kaithi 2.