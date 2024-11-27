From Shivangi Joshi’s Heartbeats To Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar: Top OTT Releases This Week

OTT has become the favorite place for everyone, whether you belong from the new generation or from the 90s, the comfort of watching one’s favorite show anywhere and anytime. However, every week the question arises about what’s new to watch, and we have got you the top OTT shows to watch this week, from Shivangi Joshi’s Heartbeats to Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar.

1) Shivangi Joshi: Heartbeats

Casting Shivangi Joshi and Harsh Beniwal in the lead, this show is about two doctors and their love story, as the title suggests. This is the first time Shivangi has been paired with Harsh. The show will stream on Amazon MX Player from 29 November 2024.

2) Abigail Pandey: Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha starrer Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is a perfect entertainer of an unhappily married couple who struggle to get divorced. The show will stream online on Zee5 from 29 November.

3) Tamannaah Bhatia: Sikander Ka Muqaddar

With an amazing cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Neeraj Pandey, Ridhima Pandit, Divya Dutta, Jubin Nautiyal and others is a thriller show and will stream online on Netflix on 29 November.

4) Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Bhaskar

Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, Lucky Bhaskar is the story of the man, Lucky Bhaskar, from being an employee to becoming a bank. The show will stream on 29 November on Netflix.